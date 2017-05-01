Two alleged pickpockets hurt after fall from second floor of CP police station

Connaught place, Delhi (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Connaught place, Delhi (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Two persons who were detained on the suspicion of pick-pocketing fell from the second floor of the Connaught Place Police Station this evening under mysterious circumstances. The police said that the incident occurred around 10 PM. They were rushed to RML hospital.

Both suspects were brought to the police station for questioning after they were accused of trying to steal a mobile phone, police said. They were made to sit on the ground floor and a policeman was noting down their details, they said.

They somehow ran towards the second floor and then tried to climb a tree. When they couldn’t find any escape route, they jumped off, the police said.

They sustained minor injuries and were caught, they added. They are in the hospital for medical examination.

The incident is similar to the one reported from the Adarsh Nagar Police Station in December last year, where a suspect detained for questioning, fell from the terrace of the police station and died.

