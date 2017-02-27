Two air hostesses ‘molested’ on-board Jet Airways Mumbai-Nagpur flight

The incident took place on-board a Mumbai-Nagpur flight. The incident took place on-board a Mumbai-Nagpur flight.

Two air hostess of a Mumbai-Nagpur Jet Airways flight were allegedly molested on Saturday. A written complaint was submitted to the flight captain against the accused – a 23-year-old hardware trader.

According to The Times of India, the accused – Akash Gupta – was handed over to the CISF on landing, and he has been charged with section 354 – outraging the modesty of a woman.

The incident reportedly took place when the air hostesses were serving him his in-flight meal. He reportedly grabbed their hands forcing them to seek help from the cabin crew members.

