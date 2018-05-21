Follow Us:
Sunday, May 20, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Sunday Eye
  • Two AAP leaders join SAD ahead of Punjab bypoll

Two AAP leaders join SAD ahead of Punjab bypoll

AAP's Jalandhar Cantonment candidate for the 2017 Assembly election, H S Walia, and senior party leader from Shahkot, Col C D Kamboj, joined SAD.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published: May 21, 2018 4:13:32 am
AAP leaders join Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal said Walia had made a name for himself in a short period and would be an asset for the SAD in Jalandhar. (File)
Related News

The Punjab unit of AAP received a jolt on Sunday after its Jalandhar Cantonment candidate for the 2017 Assembly election, H S Walia, and senior party leader from Shahkot, Col C D Kamboj, joined SAD. Walia, who has built a support base in the area, said he was joining SAD due to its pro-people policies as well as desire to take all sections of society with it.

“I joined AAP because it professed idealism. However, I realised that the party had become thoroughly corrupt and was not concerned about Punjabis and their problems. Moreover, AAP is run from Delhi by a dictatorial leader,” Walia said.

Walia also made it clear that he would work unconditionally as a dedicated “soldier” of SAD. Welcoming Walia, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the youth leader had made a name for himself in a short period and would be an asset for the SAD in Jalandhar. He said Walia would be given important duties.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now