Two AAP leaders join SAD ahead of Punjab bypoll

The Punjab unit of AAP received a jolt on Sunday after its Jalandhar Cantonment candidate for the 2017 Assembly election, H S Walia, and senior party leader from Shahkot, Col C D Kamboj, joined SAD. Walia, who has built a support base in the area, said he was joining SAD due to its pro-people policies as well as desire to take all sections of society with it.

“I joined AAP because it professed idealism. However, I realised that the party had become thoroughly corrupt and was not concerned about Punjabis and their problems. Moreover, AAP is run from Delhi by a dictatorial leader,” Walia said.

Walia also made it clear that he would work unconditionally as a dedicated “soldier” of SAD. Welcoming Walia, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the youth leader had made a name for himself in a short period and would be an asset for the SAD in Jalandhar. He said Walia would be given important duties.

