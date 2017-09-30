Two AAP leaders join Congress ahead of Gurdaspur LS bypoll

Two leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday joined the Congress party, ahead of the Lok Sabha by-poll in Gurdaspur constituency scheduled for October 11. AAP leader Kulbhushan Singh, who contested the last assembly polls, and party general-secretary Lakhvir Singh, joined the Congress along with their supporters in presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, according to a release by the Congress party.

Welcoming them, the chief minister said the two leaders would strengthen the party and ensure a landslide victory for PPCC president and its nominee from Gurdaspur Sunil Jakhar. Assuring the chief minister of their full support, the former AAP leaders said they had quit the Arvind Kejriwal-led party as it “failed” to meet the aspirations of the people. They also accused the AAP’s national and state leadership of ignoring local leaders and workers.

While Kulbushan, an advocate, had contested the 2017 assembly polls on an AAP ticket from Sujanpur, Lakhvir was the party’s co-ordinator for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha polls.

