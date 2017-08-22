Twin tasks from PM Narendra Modi to BJP CMs: Highlight govt schemes, expose Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj and other leaders at the party’s Mukhyamatri Parishad Baithak (meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states) in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj and other leaders at the party’s Mukhyamatri Parishad Baithak (meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states) in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Barely a week after BJP chief Amit Shah assigned organisational duties for senior party leaders for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah assigned two broad assignments to the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-governed states on Monday. During the meeting of CMs and deputy CMs at the party headquarters here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them to learn from Shah, who has undertaken a nation-wide tour to highlight the 17 welfare schemes of the government in the form of a ‘Sushasan Yatra’.

Shah spoke on Congress members’ tactics in Rajya Sabha that has put a spanner in the constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). “Let us go and do the pardafaash (expose) of Congress on this issue,” Shah is said to have told the BJP CMs and deputy CMs. Both these broad objectives outlined by the party leadership was reflected in the remarks made by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the conclusion of the meeting.

“The discussions were on ‘New India’. There was also discussions on the ways to double the income of farmers by 2022…. Also, how can we eliminate corruption through Digital India,” Adityanath said after the meeting. He said the BJP will expose before the people the “anti-OBC and anti-poor face of the Congress”. Adityanath said BJP leaders have decided to run a campaign against opposition parties in the coming months on this theme. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said the Prime Minister has advised them to use more technology in agriculture. The other issues the PM and Shah focussed on were education, infrastructure, and bringing transparency in social sector programmes, Singh said.

During the meeting, Modi is learnt to have asked the chief ministers to leverage the Direct Benefit Transfer mechanism using Aadhaar to curb pilferage in the delivery of welfare schemes. Modi, a source present in the meeting revealed, also nudged the chief ministers to adopt challenge-based selection for development grant like a ‘smart city’ model and the Government e-Market (GeM) initiative in their states. “The Prime Minister cited the smart city example to suggest that challenge/competition based selection model for any developmental project approval should be used to ensure proper ground work goes into developmental work,” a source said.

The source added that Modi also appealed the chief ministers present to use GeM mechanism for state government procurements. The leaders were also asked to focus on the efforts to double the income of farmers by 2022. Modi and Shah will monitor the progress each state makes on implementation of the roadmap to 2022 every three months, sources said. The chief ministers and the deputy chief ministers were asked to submit a report on the campaign to reach the welfare schemes to the people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App