Twin daughters hope to fulfil father’s wish to compete in Olympics

Aarti and Jyoti with family.

MUMBAI POLICE Constable Bajirao Patil, a national-level swimmer, has all but one dream left unaccomplished: to compete in the Olympics. Patil, who hails from Kolhapur, started swimming at a very young age. He came to Mumbai to join the police force and, along the way, won quite a few laurels at national and international levels. However, his dream of competing in the Olympics remained unfulfilled.

But he hopes his 19-year-old twin daughters Aarti and Jyoti will accomplish that feat. The girls, thanks to their father, learnt how to swim even before they could walk. “I started taking them to the pool when they were about one and a half years old. People would often criticise me for training them at such a young age,” recalls Patil.

At age four, the Patil sisters swam 35 kilometres from the Gateway of India to Alibaug. Together, they have won more than 300 medals at the district, state, national and international levels. The sisters have won 15 medals at the national level and two at the international level.

Having appeared for their Class XII board exams, the sisters are now awaiting the results. They plan to appear for MPSC/UPSC exams now. Patil says, “Passion for swimming runs in our family. My wife, Meena, is an ace swimmer too. Son Deepak will be competing in his first state-level competition in May. Breast stroke is the preferred style in our the family.”

The day starts at 6 am for the sisters. They train from 6 to 8.30 in the morning and, then again, from 6 to 8.30 in the evening under the watchful eyes of their father. They are currently training for the Senior National Open tournament scheduled later this year. This will be the first time the sisters will be competing in an open category tournament. Besides, they have begun training for the Commonwealth Games, which will take place in 2018, and for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A corporate group has been funding the sisters since 2015, covering the costs of nutrition, registration and coaching for international events.

