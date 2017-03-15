Twenty year-old killed in Powai, man shot dead in Dharavi

Two murder cases were reported from two separate areas of the city Monday.

A 20-year-old man died after a beer bottle was broken on his head allegedly by four people in the early hours of Monday near IIT campus in Powai.

Police said the four accused attacked Sachin Hemmady, a labourer, around 3 am Monday. Holi celebrations were going on when an argument broke out between the four and Sachin after the accused asked for the mobile number of a girl livng in the latter’s locality.

Watch What Else Is making News

Both sides were under the influence of alcohol, said the police.

The accused then broke a bottle on Sachin’s head and fled the spot.

They were later arrested and charged with murder.

In the second case, a man was shot dead with a country-made revolver in Dharavi around noon. The police had not been able to identify the deceased or the accused till late evening.

“We passed on his (the deceased’s) photograph in the locality but no one seems to know him. We have not found anything in his pockets either.

We suspect he was brought from outside and shot dead here,” said an officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now