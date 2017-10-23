Twenty three-year-old man shot dead in Delhi

Latest News
He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police suspect the killing is a fallout of personal enmity. Rajan used to help his father at his laundry shop.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 23, 2017 10:08 pm
A 23-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified men near his house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanapura, the police said on Monday. The killing took place around 1 am last night. Rajan alias Arif had stepped out of his house to answer a phone call. On hearing gunshots, Rajan’s family members rushed out of their house and saw him lying in a pool of blood, the police said.

