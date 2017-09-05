Twenty three-year-old held with charas worth Rs 60 Lakh

A 23-year-old college student from Jammu & Kashmir was arrested in Goregaon Sunday for allegedly possessing 15 kilograms of charas. He is the second Kashmiri man to be arrested this year for supplying charas. Following a tip-off, the Kandivli unit of the Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell held Ishfaq Ahmed Reshi near Oberoi Mall. The ANC seized charas worth Rs 60 lakh from him.

An ANC official said Reshi had arrived in Mumbai a few days ago and picked up the consignment, which had been brought to the city by road. “He was on his way to deliver the charas to drug suppliers when we caught him,” said an ANC official.

According to the police, Reshi, a second year Bachelor of Science student who also works as a car mechanic in his hometown, had made at least two trips to the city before and was working as a carrier with a J&K-based group supplying charas across the country.

“This is the first time that we have caught such a young carrier. Normally, carriers tend to be middle-aged or older, who have a cover to travel across India distributing charas,” said the officer.

In July, the ANC had arrested 67-year-old Haji Rehman Shaikh while he was allegedly transporting 20 kg of charas worth Rs 83 lakh. Shaikh, a native of Bijbehara town in J&K, had been arrested by the ANC in 2010 too for allegedly transporting charas valued at Rs 31 lakh. Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC, said Reshi had been remanded in police custody until September 12.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App