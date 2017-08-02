Twenty-one-year-old drug addict ends life in Muktsar

Representational Image Representational Image

A twenty-one-year-old drug addict from Muktsar, Lakhwinder Singh alias Sonu, committed suicide apparently due to non-availability of drugs. Sonu, a school drop-out, had been taking drugs for years. His father had died 10 years ago due to some illness. Sonu’s mother Karamjeet Kaur, a daily wager, said in a police statement he used to demand money from her. This time, he asked her for Rs 3,000. When she refused, he hanged himself with a fan inside the room of their house when she and his two sisters, Charanjeet Kaur and Gagandeep Kaur, were away for work.

Apart from being a drug addict, Sonu also used to sell drugs and faced NDPS cases, the police said.

Tejinderpal Singh, SHO Muktsar city police station, said, “He had come out on bail a week ago. Since then, he had been asking his mother for money. When she went out for work, he committed suicide by hanging himself. His mother came to know of it only when she came back from work.”

