Twenty One thermal plants found to be non-compliant with norms: Government

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan. (File) Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan. (File)

Twenty-one thermal power plants were found to be in need of upgradation of their pollution control systems, the government on Monday said, asserting that appropriate action has been initiated against them. Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said that the compliance with environmental norms in thermal power plants was monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), state pollution control boards and pollution control committees. “Based on the inspections carried by the CPCB under the Environmental Surveillance Squad (ESS) and SMS alerts generated, 21 power plants were found non-compliant where pollution control systems need to be upgraded. Appropriate actions under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 have been initiated against these plants,” the minister said.

He was asked whether 19 thermal power plants across the country were polluting the air of the respective cities.

The 21 thermal power plants include Paras thermal power station in Maharashtra, Patratu thermal power station in Jharkhand, Kutch Lignite thermal power station in Gujarat, Durgapur Thermal Power Station in West Bengal, Jindal Thermal Power Plant in Odisha, Bhusan Thermal Power Plant in Odisha and Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Plant Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh among others.

