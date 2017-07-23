Twenty-five per cent suicide cases in Goa due to stress and depression, says CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo) Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

Nearly one out of every four suicides in Goa is committed due to depression, frustration or stress, reveals the official figures of the state government. The figures also show unemployment, failure in love affairs and financial problems of the family as other major reasons behind the people taking the drastic step of ending their lives in the coastal state. Depression, stress and frustration contributed to 25 per cent of the total suicide cases reported in the state since 2014, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the state assembly early this week in reply to a question by Congress MLA Digambar Kamat.

As per the information, from 2014 to June 2017, a total of 1,004 suicide cases were reported in the state. Out of these, 133 cases were registered this year till June 30.

In 2014, 286 suicide cases were reported in the state. The figure was higher at 308 in 2015. In 2016, the number came down as 277 cases of suicide were reported in Goa, according to the information tabled in the House.

“Depression, stress and frustration resulting in consumption of alcohol and mental disturbance are the key reasons for suicide,” reads the CM’s reply.

“Over 250 such cases have been reported in the last three years,” he said.

Some of the factors that have led to depression, stress and frustration among the deceased are loss in business, unhealthy family atmosphere, failure in examination, study pressure, prolonged sickness, as per the information.

“Unemployment, (failure in) love affairs, family’s (poor) financial conditions are some of the other reasons attributed to suicides,” Parrikar said in his reply.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App