Twentieth batch of 1,782 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath

The 20th batch of 1,782 pilgrims left Jammu for the Amarnath cave shrine of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas on Wednesday amid tight security. As many as 2,16,555 pilgrims have paid obeisance at Ice lingum of Lord Shiva at the shrine till last evening, an official spokesman said. With Wednesday’s batch, a total of 60,283 pilgrims have left Jammu for Amarnath in 16 batches since the yatra began at Jammu on June 28. Escorted by the CRPF and police, the 20th batch comprising 1,278 men, 404 women plus 100 sadhus left in a convoy of 85 vehicles for Baltal and Pahalgam base camps this morning, officials said. The government has mobilised a heavy security blanket of over 35,000 to 40,000 troops, including the police, Army, BSF and CRPF.

This year’s yatra will be eight days shorter than last year’s and will conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 7.

