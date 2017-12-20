Twelve companies fined for violation of NGT norms in NCR

National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar on Wednesday slapped fines on 12 firms for violation of National Green Tribunal norms, officials said. Working on the directives of the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Brajesh Narain Singh, Noida City Magistrate Mahendra Kumar Singh sent show-cause notices to five companies and levied fines of Rs 5 lakh on each of them, they said.

The companies were given a week’s time to reply and fines would be recovered thereafter, the officials added. Three of these companies are located in Sector 150 and two in Sector 143 at Noida.

Likewise, five other companies were fined Rs 50,000 each as per a Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board report that they were causing air and water pollution, the sources said.

Companies fined are concrete mix plants located in Noida and Greater Noida. One company was fined Rs 1 lakh and a factory owner was fined Rs 5,000, they added.

