Twelve BJP MLAs backing government led by Khandu: Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav Friday said that around 12 BJP MLAs in Arunachal are supporting the government led by suspended Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) leader Pema Khandu. “12 BJP MLAs in Arunachal strongly backing government led by Pema Khandu,” Ram Madhav said to ANI. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Tapir Gao also extended support to Khandu and said that the latter was unanimously elected and their party still considers him to be the chief minister.

“Our alliance is with the PPA and at this juncture, I would like to appeal to the PPA that for the development of the state for the security of the state. There should not be any such clash between the PPA legislator,” he said.

According to sources, Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) MLA Takam Pario is likely to be the next chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh after Khandu was suspended temporarily last night.

Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and five other legislators of ruling PPA government were suspended temporarily for alleged anti-party activities.

Khandu, who became chief minister in July after exiting from the Congress along with 42 other MLAs to join the PPA in September.