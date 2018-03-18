Tweet row: Karnataka Congress issues showcause notice to Veerappa Moily’s son

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has issued a showcause notice to former Union Law Minister Veerappa Moily’s son Harsha Moily. (File Photo) The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has issued a showcause notice to former Union Law Minister Veerappa Moily’s son Harsha Moily. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has issued a showcause notice to former Union Law Minister Veerappa Moily’s son Harsha Moily over a tweet about “money in politics” in selection of candidates for the Assembly polls in the state. A copy of the showcause notice asking for explanation from Harsha Moily for his controversial tweet in a week’s time was posted in the official WhatsApp group created for media here by the KPCC.

The tweet, which was also tagged to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was posted on Harsha’s Moily’s Twitter handle. “INC need (sic) to solve money in politics. We can’t afford to have contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming Assembly elections,” said the tweet posted on Harsha Moily’s unverified Twitter handle.

The same tweet was first posted on Harsha Moily’s unverified Twitter handle and was later deleted. Harsha Moily had denied posting the tweet, which had created a ripple among political circles, with state BJP President B S Yeddyurappa justifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark (at a recent public rally in Karnataka) that Siddaramaiah’s rule is a “’10 per cent commission government”.

Clarifying with PTI earlier, Harsha Moily had said, “It was a mistake (committed) by somebody else. That Twitter (handle) is not in my control. Its not (an) appropriate (tweet). I am withdrawing (it). The tweet was allegedly targeted at PWD Minister H C Mahadevappa, a trusted aide of Siddaramaiah.

The tweet row has erupted amid reports that Veerappa Moily, a former chief minister, was unhappy over certain remarks allegedly made by Mahadevappa during a screening panel meeting about giving party ticket to Harsha Moily to contest the Assembly polls from Karkala. Reacting to the controversy, Mahadevappa had said he did not have any information about it.

