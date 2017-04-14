TVF founder-CEO Arunabh Kumar gets bail

Arunabh Kumar, the founder-CEO of The Viral Fever, was granted bail on Tuesday in a molestation case after surrendering in a local court.

Kumar had been booked by the Versova police last month after a woman who had worked with TVF on a television series accused him of sexual harassment.

Advocate Abad Ponda said: “He surrendered and got bail in the Versova case.” In another case lodged against Kumar, he has got interim relief from arrest till April 17.

Kiran Kale, senior inspector, Versova police station, said investigation into the allegations was on.

