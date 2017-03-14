TVF founder accused of sexual harassment

Around Sunday midnight, an anonymous blog post that surfaced on the portal medium.com under the handle Indian Fowler and claimed to be the personal account by a former employee of the digital content company, TheViralFever (TVF), has accused founder-CEO Arunabh Kumar of sexually exploiting the girl during her two-year stint at the firm.

According to the post, the girl from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, the same city where Kumar hails from, joined TVF’s production team in 2014. A fresher from Delhi University, the girl claims that abuse began the very first month she joined the firm and continued till she quit in 2016. She added that some of her colleagues like Naveen Kasturia were in the know but when she spoke to them about the incidents, they brushed those aside as normal.

“Since then it became routine. Right from Pitchers to Tripling, I was molested. Be it in parties where Arunabh would try to lift me or would try and fall on me pretending he is drunk. One instance was the Ola deal. The Ola team was meeting him and we were taking notes. He walks out of the meeting with some excuse and calls me for some notes. I walk up. He says its time we do a quicky. I am stunned. And I told him I will go to the police. He says ‘Police to meri pocket me hai’. I walked out deciding never to come back. Then get a call from Legal saying that I am in a breach of contract (sic),” read an extract from the blog, accusing the founder of TVF, which has a vertical called Girliyapa dedicated entirely to women-centric content.

The official response from TVF came as a comment on the blog where they have called the allegations “baseless” and termed the post “completely ludicrous and defamatory”, adding: “We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations.”

TVF spokesperson Aditi Singh told The Indian Express that according to their records, no employee of such description has ever worked at the company. “There are several other points in the blog which seem factually incorrect. We are preparing an elaborate response to the accusations made in the blog,” Singh said.

Kasturia took to Twitter and denied the claim.

But after the blog post went viral, a number of anonymous and identified statements accusing Kumar of molestation have emerged on the internet. In the comments section of the anonymous post that came out Sunday, one Aayushi Agarwal claimed that she had had a similar experience working at the company. When contacted, she told The Indian Express that she quit TVF last month as an assistant art and graphic designer after working for a year as she was “tired of the constant harassment”.

Writer-director Reema Sengupta wrote a Facebook post in support of the anonymous blog and said she was directing a web series for TVF last year, when Kumar made overtures. “As I talk, he finds some lame excuse to place his hand on my hand (which was on the table in his glass cabin). In the middle of the shoot, he touches my shoulder tattoo and tells me he finds it sexy. After every other shot, he would come over to the monitor to see how the shot looks, but at the same time graze his hand against my waist. All this in a 5-hour shoot (sic) …”, she said.