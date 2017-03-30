Molestation case: TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar summoned by Mumbai Police to give statement

Founder of The Viral Fever, Anurabh Kumar was accused of molestation. Founder of The Viral Fever, Anurabh Kumar was accused of molestation.

TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar, who was booked on charges of molestation Wednesday evening, has been summoned by Mumbai Police for his statement in the case. A case has been registered against him under Section 354 (A) and 509 of the IPC. A victim came forward to register a complaint on Wednesday. “Based on the complaint of a victim, a case under Section 354 (A) and 509 of the IPC has been registered… against Arunabh Kumar,” Mumbai Police said.

Earlier in March, an anonymous blog post by ‘Indian Fowler’ had surfaced, alleging that the founder and CEO of TVF had molested her during the duration she worked in the organisation. However, there was no formal complaint against Kumar then.

TVF denied the allegations against its founder in an official statement. “All the allegations made against TVF and its team in the article are categorically false, baseless and unverified. We take a lot of pride in our team and in making TVF a safe workplace that is equally comfortable for women and men. “We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations,” it said.

