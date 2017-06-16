TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar steps down in the wake of sexual harassment case

TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar (File) TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar (File)

Arunabh Kumar, CEO of The Viral Fever (TVF) group, announced Friday that he was stepping down from his post, a month after was embroiled in multiple sexual harassment cases.

“A lot has happened in the last three months which has mentally and emotionally drained me. However, I have faith and confidence that eventually truth will prevail,” said Kumar in a note posted on Twitter.

“In the wake of the recent personal attacks, what really breaks me is the blemish on the brand’s true promise. I have therefore taken the decision to step down as the CEO of TVF,” he wrote.

A woman had complained that during her time at TVF, Kumar came close to her and touched her in a way that made her uncomfortable. She also alleged harassment at workplace. Kumar, who is out on bail, claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. A chargesheet under Sections 354, 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) under the Indian Penal Code was filed against Kumar. The case was lodged at the MIDC police station in Andheri.

Kumar is named as an accused in another case filed before the Versova police on charges of sexually harassing another woman at the TVF office in 2014. The Versova police is yet to file a chargesheet.

In his note, Kumar said that he will continue as a mentor for the content team and that he was handing over the reins to Dhawal Gusain.

“Dhawal has a sharp business acumen and, together with our leadership team, will keep working tirelessly to scale TVF to greater heights and bring a renewed ambition and zeal to make TVF the best place to work at, for both women and men,” he wrote.

