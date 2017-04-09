TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar gets interim relief from arrest

Founder of The Viral Fever, Anurabh Kumar was accused of molestation. Founder of The Viral Fever, Anurabh Kumar was accused of molestation.

A Mumbai sessions court on Sunday granted TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar interim protection from arrest till tomorrow, news agency ANI reported. He is accused of molesting an employee of another production firm during a meeting with him. An FIR was registered by MIDC Police on March 29, days after he was accused of molestation and sexual harassment by an anonymous woman in a blog post.

Kumar agreed to cooperate in the police investigation after he was issued summons. He has however rubbished the charges against him saying they were false. Another FIR was registered against him in Versova Police Station based on a complaint from a former TVF employee.

