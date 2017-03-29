TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar booked for molestation

Founder of The Viral Fever, Anurabh Kumar was accused of molestation. Founder of The Viral Fever, Anurabh Kumar was accused of molestation.

TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar was on Wednesday booked for molestation on complaint of a victim in Mumbai. Kumar was accused of molestation by her former colleague in an anonymous internet post on March 12. Subsequently, many women accused him of sexual harassment, a charge denied by the company as “categorically false, baseless and unverified”.

After no victim came forward to register a formal complaint against Kumar, noted criminal lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee later filed case against Kumar. There were also reports of the case against him filed by Siddiquee being quashed as no victim appeared in person. Siddiquee also alleged that the police was not investigating the matter properly.

On March 16, Siddiquee had filed a complaint against Kumar.. Three days ago Rizwan even wrote a Facebook post, asking the women to come forward, assuring them of proper legal assistance, while keeping their identity under cover.

In an official statement, TVF denied the allegations against its founder. “All the allegations made against TVF and its team in the article are categorically false, baseless and unverified. We take a lot of pride in our team and in making TVF a safe workplace that is equally comfortable for women and men. “We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations,” it said.

Nidhi Bisht, writer-director with TVF, took to Facebook and said she feels TVF is “one of the best places for women to work”. “Let me clarify, that TVF has zero tolerance towards workplace harassment and an investigation will be conducted and appropriate actions will be taken. We have a Prevention of Sexual Harassment committee, backed by Legal and HR which deals with such issues…

“I would request women to come forward, without fear and lodge a formal complaint. Be rest assured, that due actions will be taken and we’ll get to the bottom of the issue,” she wrote. Kumar, an IIT graduate, founded TVF in 2011.

