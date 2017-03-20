TV journalist Ravish Kumar gets first Kuldip Nayar award, here’s what he said in his speech

TV journalist Ravish Kumar. (File Photo) TV journalist Ravish Kumar. (File Photo)

For his contributions in the world of journalism, eminent TV journalist Ravish Kumar on Sunday was honoured with the first Kuldip Nayar journalism award. He was conferred with an award plaque along with a cash amount of Rs one lakh.

In the event organised by the Gandhi Peace Foundation at the India International Centre, veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar was present to bestow the award named after him. Nayar said that the award is being given at a time when Yogi Adityanath has taken over as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He said that even though there may be vast ideological differences, people have given Yogi Adityanath and BJP the mandate, which must be respected.

Accepting the award conferred on him, journalist Ravish Kumar said that in today’s age there is time to explore possibilities. He said that there are journalists who are constantly looking to fulfill the potential present in them. He added that even when the potential is exhausted, they inspire others with their work. He further added that once these journalists rise above the flattery of the establishment, they will realise the importance of whatever potential they have left.

The Kuldip Nayar journalism award was set up to honour those working in vernacular media and will be awarded every year from now on.

