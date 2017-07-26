Senior journalist Amal Vishnudas held for alleged sexual exploitation

Mathrubhumi senior journalist Amal Vishnudas (twitter.com/amalvishnudas) Mathrubhumi senior journalist Amal Vishnudas (twitter.com/amalvishnudas)

A senior television journalist of a Malayalam news channel has been arrested here on the charge of sexually exploiting a woman colleague, police said on Wednesday. The accused, a senior news editor and anchor with the Mathrubhumi channel, Amal Vishnudas was arrested last night after the woman journalist filed a complaint with the city police, they said.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that the anchor had sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage. He was booked under IPC sections dealing with rape, cheating and intimidation, police said. When contacted, the channel authorities said the accused has been suspended from service in the wake of his arrest.

