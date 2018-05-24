Sterlite protests: DMK calls for state-wide bandh; What has happened so far

Protesters demanding the closure of the Vedanta unit in Tuticorin hit the streets again Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Protesters demanding the closure of the Vedanta unit in Tuticorin hit the streets again Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Even as the death toll in the anti-Sterlite protests reached 12 on Thursday, the DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on Friday, condemning the police action against protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin. Meanwhile, DMK working President MK Stalin, who was holding a protest outside Tamil Nadu secretariat, has been detained by the police. Several others detained too.

On Wednesday evening, tension gripped Tuticorin on Wednesday evening when video clips purportedly of police beating a protester emerged, who died later in the afternoon, and personnel taking aim and firing the previous day at hundreds protesting against the local expansion plans of Sterlite Copper owned by the Vedanta group. Anti-Sterlite protests LIVE UPDATES

Agitators in Tuticorin, nearly 600 km from Chennai, clashed with police protesting the proposed expansion of a copper smelter of Sterlite Copper, a unit of the Vedanta group, over pollution concerns. READ: Green consent pending, plant shut, wanted to raise capacity

Highlights of anti-Sterlite protests so far

CM Palaniswami speaks up on police response

Defending police firing on protesters, CM Palaniswami said, “If someone is attacked, the natural course would be to defend & safeguard themselves. This is what has been done by the police in response.”

District Collector Thoothukudi says the priority is to bring back normalcy

“My first priority is to bring back normalcy. As far as the violence, the shooting and who gave the orders for the shooting is concerned, an inquiry will be done by a judge appointed by the Tamil Nadu govt,” Sandeep Nanduri was quoted as saying by ANI.

DMK issues statement calling for a state-wide bandh

DMK’s Stalin questions order to fire at anti-Sterlite protesters DMK’s Stalin questions order to fire at anti-Sterlite protesters

In a statement issued late last night, the DMK said instead of the all-party protest, a state-wide bandh would be observed on May 25 to condemn the police action and demand closure of the Sterlite copper smelter plant in Tuticorin district. The release said that people living in Tuticorin and its neighbouring districts were angered by the police action against the agitators, adding, “The bandh will also reflect the feelings of Tamils.”

“The DMK, the All India National Congress, the Dravidar Kazhagam, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the CPI, the CPI(M), the Indian Union Muslim League, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will participate in the day-long state-wide protest,” the statement read.

Internet services suspended in Tuticorin, adjoining districts till May 27 Day after 11 protesters killed, Madras HC stays expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite plant in Tuticorin Day after 11 protesters killed, Madras HC stays expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite plant in Tuticorin Internet services in Tuticorin and adjoining districts of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari have been suspended till May 27 to prevent spread of rumours through social media. Pollution board snaps power supply to Sterlite copper unit Police personnel prepare to tackle a crowd as agitators demanding closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit entered the 100th day, in Tuticorin, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Police personnel prepare to tackle a crowd as agitators demanding closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit entered the 100th day, in Tuticorin, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board today ordered the closure of Sterlite Copper Smelter plant in Thoothukudi with immediate effect and disconnected the power supply to the unit on Thursday. The board found that the unit was ‘carrying out activities to resume production’ despite being told not to do so until its licence to operate is renewed. In its order, the Board said that during its inspections on May 18 and 19, it found that the unit was ‘carrying out activities to resume production’ despite being told not to do so until its licence to operate is renewed. The board ordered the closure of the unit and disconnected the power supply under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1971. Also Read: Vedanta hits over 10-month low as protests against Sterlite Copper plant turn violent The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, in an interim order, stayed the expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper’s industrial unit on Tuesday. Kamal Haasan takes on Tamil Nadu government Smoke rises from vehicles set on fire during protests in Tuticorin, Tuesday. (Express Photo) Smoke rises from vehicles set on fire during protests in Tuticorin, Tuesday. (Express Photo) Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan took on the Tamil Nadu government and tweeted, “Internet connection cut in Thooththukkudi? Alarming! What next? excommunicate Tamilnadu? TN would see an uprising,much bigger than any, in its history. No Government is strong enough to take on the might of my people.” Also Read: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other Kollywood stars condemn deaths at Thoothukudi’s Anti-Sterlite protests Internet connection cut in Thooththukkudi? Alarming! What next? excommunicate Tamilnadu? TN would see an uprising,much bigger than any, in its history. No Government is strong enough to take on the might of my people. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 23, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js DMK acting president MK Stalin says DGP Rajendra must resign along with CM Tuticorin: Police personnel tackles the agitators demanding the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit as the protest enters the 100th day, in Tuticorin, on Tuesday. The agitation turned violent with police opening fire in which at least one man was killed. (PTI Photo) Tuticorin: Police personnel tackles the agitators demanding the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit as the protest enters the 100th day, in Tuticorin, on Tuesday. The agitation turned violent with police opening fire in which at least one man was killed. (PTI Photo) In a statement to ANI, DMK’s MK Stalin said today, “Even after death of 12 innocent people, no action has been taken against the culprits. CM has become ineffective. He did not bother to visit the dist & meet the people. Therefore, we demand that CM must resign immediately, DGP Rajendran must resign too.”

What led to the flare-up of tensions on Wednesday evening?

The beating of a 22-year-old man, identified as Kaliappan, was purportedly captured on camera by a mediaperson. Visuals show the youth lying on the road with a group of policemen beating him and purportedly asking him to “stop acting” and get up. Officials later confirmed that the youth had died, raising the death toll in the protests to 12.

Relatives of those killed Tuesday, meanwhile, refused to claim the bodies, saying they would do so only after the copper smelter was shut and murder charges registered against those involved in the firing.

Residents have been protesting for the immediate closure of the unit since February this year. They allege that the pollution generated by the unit has contaminated the water bodies in the region, claiming that they are facing severe health problems. Environmental activists have also expressed concern since copper smelting leads to various kinds of pollution and they must be located far away from the residential areas.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad calls Tuticorin violence a ‘massacre’

In a statement to ANI, the senior Congress leader blamed the state government for lack of preparedness. “State govt knew that this being 100th day of agitation, it’s going to be bigger. They should’ve made better arrangements to maintain law & order but nothing was done. They simply resorted to firing. It was a massacre, almost like Jallianwala Bagh,” Azad was quoted as saying to ANI. At the heart of the protest is a brownfield expansion of the plant At the heart of the fresh protest at the unit, one of the country’s biggest copper smelters that is owned by Vedanta Ltd — a majority-owned subsidiary of London-listed Vedanta Resources — is a brownfield expansion of the plant, entailing a doubling of the capacity of the smelter to 800,000 tonnes per year. Protesters at the site have cited pollution from the copper plant, including issues relating to disposal of copper waste and effluents from the operational unit, demanding its permanent closure. NHRC issues notice to Tamil Nadu DGP, Chief Secretary The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and Director general of police (DGP) and sought a report within two weeks. The commission has asked the police to submit the report within two weeks.

