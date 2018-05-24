Anti-Sterlite protests LIVE: Death toll reaches 12, internet services stand suspended

Smoke rises from vehicles set on fire during protests in Tuticorin, Tuesday. (Express Photo) Smoke rises from vehicles set on fire during protests in Tuticorin, Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Tensions continue to remain high in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin town after 12 people were killed in clashes that broke out between police and locals who are protesting against the industrial plant. Nine were also critically injured in the firing. Chief Minister E K Palaniswami condoled the deaths and constituted a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe circumstances leading to firing. The Centre and NHRC have also sought a report over the violence.

The DMK, led by MK Stalin, and other Opposition parties in the state have also called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25, condemning the police action against protestors. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, in an interim order, stayed the expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper’s industrial unit on Tuesday.

Internet services in Tuticorin and adjoining districts of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari have been suspended till May 27 to prevent spread of rumours through social media