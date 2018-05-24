Anti-Sterlite protests LIVE: Death toll reaches 12, internet services stand suspended

Follow Us:
Anti-Sterlite protests LIVE: The agitation against Sterlite Copper escalated after Vedanta Limited announced the expansion of its unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. Follow this space to track all the latest developments

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 10:12:44 am
Smoke rises from vehicles set on fire during protests in Tuticorin, Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Tensions continue to remain high in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin town after 12 people were killed in clashes that broke out between police and locals who are protesting against the industrial plant. Nine were also critically injured in the firing. Chief Minister E K Palaniswami condoled the deaths and constituted a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe circumstances leading to firing. The Centre and NHRC have also sought a report over the violence.

The DMK, led by MK Stalin, and other Opposition parties in the state have also called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25, condemning the police action against protestors. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, in an interim order, stayed the expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper’s industrial unit on Tuesday.

Internet services in Tuticorin and adjoining districts of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari have been suspended till May 27 to prevent spread of rumours through social media

    10:12 (IST) 24 May 2018
    Ghulam Nabi Azad condemns Tuticorin violence, calls it 'massacre'

    "State govt knew that this being 100th day of agitation, it's going to be bigger. They should've made better arrangements to maintain law & order but nothing was done. They simply resorted to firing. It was a massacre, almost like Jallianwala Bagh," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, reported ANI

    10:10 (IST) 24 May 2018
    Power supply to Sterlite copper unit disconnected

    Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has directed Thoothukudi District collector to disconnect the power supply to Sterlite Copper’s smelter. The board found that the unit was 'carrying out activities to resume production' despite being told not to do so until its licence to operate is renewed. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, in an interim order, stayed the expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper’s industrial unit on Tuesday. 

    09:35 (IST) 24 May 2018
    No fresh protests reported overnight

    No fresh protest has been reported overnight, ANI reported. However, police have been deployed in large numbers in the sensitive coastal areas in order to avoid any flare up. 

    09:20 (IST) 24 May 2018
    Tensions simmer after video purportedly shows police beating protester

    Enraged over videos purportedly showing a police beating a protester and personnel taking aim and firing on Tuesday, the protesters hit the streets on Wednesday and attacked police with stones, set two buses on fire and also tried to storm into a hospital where injured were kept.

    The beating of a 22-year-old man, identified as Kaliappan, was purportedly captured on camera by a mediaperson. Visuals show the youth lying on the road with a group of policemen beating him and purportedly asking him to “stop acting” and get up. Both police and protesters were injured in the clashes on Wednesday.

    Police said they were probing the role of a radical Left organisation in the protests and added that they had shifted their own personnel, whose faces are visible in the video clips being circulated, and their families out of the city.

    09:09 (IST) 24 May 2018

    Welcome to the live blog. Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin has been on a boil after 12 people were killed in police firing during protests against a Sterlite copper plant. Follow this space to track all the latest developments

    Protesters demanding the closure of the Vedanta unit in Tuticorin hit the streets again Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

    Relatives of those killed Tuesday, meanwhile, refused to claim the bodies, saying they would do so only after the copper smelter was shut and murder charges registered against those involved in the firing. The Madras High Court has directed the government to preserve the bodies until further orders. The residents have been protesting against the plant over pollution concerns since 100 days. Cited pollution from the copper plant, including issues relating to disposal of copper waste and effluents from the operational unit, the residents demanding its permanent closure.

