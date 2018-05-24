Anti-Sterlite protests LIVE: Death toll reaches 12, internet services stand suspended

Tensions continue to remain high in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin town after 12 people were killed in clashes that broke out between police and locals who are protesting against the industrial plant. Nine were also critically injured in the firing. Chief Minister E K Palaniswami condoled the deaths and constituted a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe circumstances leading to firing. The Centre and NHRC have also sought a report over the violence.
The DMK, led by MK Stalin, and other Opposition parties in the state have also called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25, condemning the police action against protestors. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, in an interim order, stayed the expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper’s industrial unit on Tuesday.
Internet services in Tuticorin and adjoining districts of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari have been suspended till May 27 to prevent spread of rumours through social media
Highlights
"State govt knew that this being 100th day of agitation, it's going to be bigger. They should've made better arrangements to maintain law & order but nothing was done. They simply resorted to firing. It was a massacre, almost like Jallianwala Bagh," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, reported ANI
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has directed Thoothukudi District collector to disconnect the power supply to Sterlite Copper’s smelter. The board found that the unit was 'carrying out activities to resume production' despite being told not to do so until its licence to operate is renewed. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, in an interim order, stayed the expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper’s industrial unit on Tuesday.
No fresh protest has been reported overnight, ANI reported. However, police have been deployed in large numbers in the sensitive coastal areas in order to avoid any flare up.
Enraged over videos purportedly showing a police beating a protester and personnel taking aim and firing on Tuesday, the protesters hit the streets on Wednesday and attacked police with stones, set two buses on fire and also tried to storm into a hospital where injured were kept.
The beating of a 22-year-old man, identified as Kaliappan, was purportedly captured on camera by a mediaperson. Visuals show the youth lying on the road with a group of policemen beating him and purportedly asking him to “stop acting” and get up. Both police and protesters were injured in the clashes on Wednesday.
Police said they were probing the role of a radical Left organisation in the protests and added that they had shifted their own personnel, whose faces are visible in the video clips being circulated, and their families out of the city.
