Anti-Sterlite protests live: Villagers clash with police in Tuticorin, several injured

Heavy deployment of police personnel in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, as hundreds of residents and activists stage an anti-Sterlite protest on Tuesday (Source: ANI) Heavy deployment of police personnel in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, as hundreds of residents and activists stage an anti-Sterlite protest on Tuesday (Source: ANI)

Several were injured after the Tamil Nadu police resorted to lathi-charge on Tuesday as protests against Sterlite’s industrial plant intensified in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin). Residents are demanding the closure of the plant, citing that the pollution it generates is causing serious health issues. The agitation against Sterlite Copper, which represents the copper unit of Vedanta Limited, recently escalated after the company announced the expansion of its unit in the city. Sterlite Copper, which currently operates a 400,000-tonne per annum unit in the city, maintains that it has received necessary permits and has not violated any norms.

With hundreds of residents and social activists protesting, there is a heavy deployment of police in the coastal city. Personnel have been rushed from neighbouring districts of Madurai and Virudhunagar to bring the situation under control.

A bus is seen over turned in Thoothukudi during an anti-Sterlite protest on Tuesday (Source: ANI) A bus is seen over turned in Thoothukudi during an anti-Sterlite protest on Tuesday (Source: ANI)

DMK working president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin condemned the “police atrocities” that took place during the protest this morning, reported news agency ANI. He is among many political leaders who have lent their voice to the anti-Sterlite protests. Actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, who recently announced their entry into politics, have expressed solidarity with the protesters and demanded that the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu take action.

“The expansion (of Sterlite Copper) should not at all be allowed. If possible it will be good to close down the (existing) unit,” Makkal Neethi Mayyam chief Kamal Haasan was quoted as saying by PTI. “What is the necessity to put up the plant near residential and agricultural zone? …to say that the location is close to the port is not acceptable.”

Residents and activists protest against Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi on Tuesday (Source: ANI) Residents and activists protest against Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi on Tuesday (Source: ANI)

“One can’t understand why the government, which gave the nod for the plant, is not taking any action and is just watching,” Rajinikanth, meanwhile, had tweeted earlier this year.

