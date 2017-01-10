Tussle between Puducherry Lt Governor, CM has paralysed admin: CPI(M)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo)

The Puducherry CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged that the differences between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has affected the administration, which has suffered a “paralysis.”The Puducherry unit secretary of CPI(M) R Rajangam in a release said the party would stage a “massive demonstration” in front of the Assembly in Puducherry on January 20 condemning the “unseemly differences between the two constitutional authorities,” disrupting the implementation of welfare schemes and the administration as a whole.

Charging the Lt Governor with “interfering in the power and rights of an elected ministry,” Rajangam said such an approach on the part of Bedi was “a threat to federal feature of the constitution.”He also accused the Puducherry Chief Minister of failing the people on several counts particularly in ensuring sustained availability of free rice through the fair price shops.

“Narayanasamy has failed to take steps to end the sufferings of the farmers in Karaikal region which is in the grip of drought situation,” Rajangam alleged. Without paying attention to the sufferings of the students seeking admission to professional courses, issues of teachers in private educational institutions and lack of work for the farm labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, the Chief Minister was pleasing himself with “turf war with the Lt Governor,” he said.