Tushar Mehta is special public prosecutor for 2G scam cases

Former Telecom minister A Raja reacts as he celebrates along with his supporters after he was acquitted by a special court in the 2G scam case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Former Telecom minister A Raja reacts as he celebrates along with his supporters after he was acquitted by a special court in the 2G scam case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Centre has appointed Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as the special public prosecutor for 2G scam cases.

A notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Thursday said Mehta as “special public prosecutor” will be “conducting prosecution, appeals/revisions or other proceedings arising out of the cases related to 2G Spectrum investigated by the Delhi Special Police Establishment (CBI) in the Court of Special Judge (2G Spectrum cases), Central Bureau of Investigation, New Delhi and appellate/revisional courts.”

On December 21 last year, the special CBI court presided over by judge O P Saini had acquitted all 17 accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi. The court castigated the CBI for putting “no question” to any witness on the allegation that a “transaction of Rs 200 crore was a transaction of illegal gratification linked to (UPA telecom minister) A Raja” for allocation of 2G spectrum in 2008.

