Turkish President Erdogan gets ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan ahead of his delegation level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He is in India on a two-day visit. Erdogan later paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s samadhi at Raj Ghat.

A number of agreements are likely to be signed between the two countries today. The Turkish President is accompanied by senior cabinet ministers and a 150-member business delegation that will take part in a meeting of the India-Turkey Business Forum.

The two countries will discuss key bilateral and regional issues, including India’s NSG membership bid and ways to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and trade. India-Turkey economic and commercial cooperation constitutes an important dimension of the bilateral relationship. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also meet Turkish President today.

Trade and bilateral ties between two countries have strengthened significantly which includes visits by President Pranab Mukherjee to Turkey in 2013 and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s working visit in 2015.

This is Erdogan’s first foreign visit after winning a referendum in his country. He also raised concern over Kashmir issues and expressed his desire for constructive dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad.

– with inputs from ANI

