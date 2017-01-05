Turkey terror attack: Khushi Shah’s body brought home

Khushi Shah’s body being taken for last rites, in Vadodara on Wednesday. Bhupendra Rana Khushi Shah’s body being taken for last rites, in Vadodara on Wednesday. Bhupendra Rana

The body of fashion designer Khushi Shah, the 27-year-old designer who was killed in terror attack in an Istanbul nightclub, arrived in Vadodara around 12.30 pm from Mumbai on Wednesday. She had moved to Mumbai six years ago to set up a designer store. At Vadodara airport, Member of Parliament Ranjan Bhatt, along with MLA Jitendra Sukhadiya and VMC standing committee chairman Jigisha Seth, received Shah’s body and handed it over to the family members. Her body was taken to her residence near Sevasi area in Vadodara.

Ranjan Bhatt, who was with the family since morning, told The Indian Express that Shah’s brother Akshay, who went to take her body, said that she was shot in back of her head and died on the spot. The Indian embassy in Turkey took Akshay to the place where Shah was killed in the terrorist attack on December 31.

Shah was the only daughter in the family. Friends and relatives paid last respects to Shah at her residence. Later, her body was taken for cremation at Vadivadi funeral centre in Vadodara.

The bodies of Khushi and Abis Rizvi reached Mumbai early morning on Wednesday from Turkey. BJP MP Kirit Somaiya received both bodies and made arrangements for Shah’s body to reach Vadodara, said Bhatt.

“The officials of the Ministry of External Affairs helped us till the body reached here,” said Shah’s cousin, Bhavin Shah.