Tur crisis echo: Gram trades below MSP; price to fall more

Last year, tur growers in Maharashtra were in a precarious situation as prices had hit rock bottom. This year, market sources predict a similar situation for gram (chana) growers as a bumper crop is all set to hit the markets in the next few weeks. The commodity, which is trading below its mandated Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,800 per quintal, is expected to hit further low records once the rabi crop starts arriving in the markets.

Gram is a major rabi crop in Maharashtra, with the state reporting 13 lakh hectares of sowing. This year, till the end of November, the crop has been sown over 14 lakh hectares of farm land. The crop health is reported to be good in most parts of the state. Other than Maharashtra, the crop is grown extensively in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, etc. Till the second week of December, more than 89 lakh hectares of the crop has been sown across the country as against 81.25 lakh hectares reported last year. The crop normally starts arriving in Madhya Pradesh early February. In Maharashtra, it will start coming in the markets by March.

Market sources, especially those in Vidarbha and Marathwada, say that until measures like lifting the export ban and increasing the import duty is taken at an urgent basis, gram prices will collapse in the wholesale markets. While the government has removed export ban on moong, tur and urad, the ban on chana still remains. Yellow peas and tur still attract an import duty of 50 and 10 per cent, respectively.

In majority of markets in Maharashtra, gram is trading below its MSP of Rs 3,800. Nitin Kalantri, CEO of Latur-based Kalantry Foods, said that in order to boost up the prices, the export ban on the crop should be removed. “Once the farmers start flooding the markets with their produce, the prices might go down further and gram might start trading at Rs 31-3,200 per quintal,” he said. Import duties and creation of buffer stock are also mechanisms by which the price can be improved in the wholesale markets.

Referring to the tur crisis of 2016, Kalantri said the government’s decision to open procurement centres had come too late and was chaotic. In case of gram, if the Madhya Pardesh government decides to run its Bhawantar Bhugtan Yogna (price deficit subsidy scheme), prices will further collapse.

