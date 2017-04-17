UP debacle review: Local Congress leaders blame alliance with SP

Raj Babbar Raj Babbar

The majority of Congress district and city presidents in Uttar Pradesh has blamed the alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the party’s poor showing in the Assembly elections and also spoke against any future alliance in the state, according to party sources. In a review of districts falling under 12 divisions of the state — held on Sunday in Lucknow — they also raised the issue of “inaccessibility” of the senior leadership during the elections. The review took place in the presence of AICC general secretary in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress state president Raj Babbar.

The review of six divisions of western UP had taken place in New Delhi a day before. Sources said that initially, the senior leadership wanted to discuss the upcoming local body elections but district presidents focused on discussing the reasons which, according to them, led to the loss of the party in the state polls. The SP-Congress alliance had won only 54 seats in the 403-member House that the BJP swept with a tally of 312.

“It was the first proper review meeting after the recent elections… 90 per cent of the district presidents felt we had suffered because of the alliance with Samajwadi Party and requested the senior leadership to ensure there are no future alliances in Uttar Pradesh — be it local body or Lok Sabha elections,” said Raghvendra Singh, district president of Lakhimpur Kheri.

He added that several district presidents pointed out that the party had lost cadres to a great extent where it had not contested. “Workers either shifted loyalties or sat at home. A lot of work and activity is required to keep the party in discussion and bring back our workers,” said Singh.

Another district president said: “Most of us felt that despite big promises, workers were sidelined before the elections, in which we also inherited the anti-incumbency of the ruling party. Moreover, the state leadership had completely become inaccessible. We asked the state president how many district presidents has he individually met so far. He accepted his mistake, citing lack of time before the elections.”

Sources said while senior leaders promised that they would convey to the Congress high command the local leaders’ feelings about not going for an alliance in future, there was no commitment from them regarding the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“We have been promised that our views would be communicated to the party high command. We have also been promised that district units would be taken into confidence before taking decisions, unlike in the Assembly elections,” said a party leader.

While Azad told mediapersons that the meeting was a good exercise where everyone took the pledge to strengthen the party, Babbar said it was necessary to listen to the views of the cadres. It would not be possible to move forward without taking into account the sentiments of workers, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now