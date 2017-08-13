Latest News
  • Tuition class owner held for rape in Thane

Tuition class owner held for rape in Thane

The accused takes tuition along with his wife in Kalwa area of the city. He was arrested last night after the survivor filed a complaint. The survivor had gone to the tuition class to fetch her six-year-old niece.

By: PTI | Thane | Published:August 13, 2017 4:17 pm
Thane rape case, rape, sexual harassment, crime news, Indian Express, India News, Indian Express Mumbai (Representational Image)
Related News

A private tuition class owner has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman relative of one of his students, police said today. The accused takes tuition along with his wife in Kalwa area of the city. He was arrested last night after the survivor filed a complaint, senior inspector M M Bhagwan of the Kalwa police station. The survivor had gone to the classes to fetch her six-year-old niece, who studies there, on Saturday afternoon.

At the classes, the 38-year-old accused pulled her in the house and took her to the kitchen, where he allegedly raped her, the police officer said. The complainant said the accused also threatened her and asked her not to reveal anything about the incident, he said. The survivor later approached the police and narrated her ordeal. Police booked the man on charges of rape and arrested him, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 13: Latest News