Tuition class owner held for rape in Thane

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A private tuition class owner has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman relative of one of his students, police said today. The accused takes tuition along with his wife in Kalwa area of the city. He was arrested last night after the survivor filed a complaint, senior inspector M M Bhagwan of the Kalwa police station. The survivor had gone to the classes to fetch her six-year-old niece, who studies there, on Saturday afternoon.

At the classes, the 38-year-old accused pulled her in the house and took her to the kitchen, where he allegedly raped her, the police officer said. The complainant said the accused also threatened her and asked her not to reveal anything about the incident, he said. The survivor later approached the police and narrated her ordeal. Police booked the man on charges of rape and arrested him, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App