Tughlakabad gas leak: NGT asks all parties to file report within a week

An NDRF expert at the site of the chemical leak in Tughlakabad. Tashi Tobgyal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday asked counsel of all the parties to file report within a week in Tugalkabad Gas leak matter. The tribunal has also asked All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to file a complete report regarding impact of the gas leak on health of the people.

It also directed joint inspection and constituted a committee of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), MoEF, HPCB, health safety department and others. It also asked the transport authority not to release the vehicles seized after the incident.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled to be held on May 29.

Earlier the tribunal issued notice to the Delhi government, the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee over chemical spill in the Tughlakabad container depot.

On May 6, as many as 475 school students were admitted to four hospitals after a gas leaked from a container truck parked near a school in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area.

The incident occurred near the Rani Jhansi Girls School in Pul Prahladpur, Tughlakabad.

