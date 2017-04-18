Tugboat crew stranded off Mumbai coast rescued by Indian Navy

The helicopter was able to rescue all four stranded men and returned to base by 23: 45 hrs. (Source: ANI photo) The helicopter was able to rescue all four stranded men and returned to base by 23: 45 hrs. (Source: ANI photo)

Indian Navy helicopter rescued four crew members of a tugboat Sonika, who were stranded at sea off Mumbai coast since Monday night. The crew is safe and no injuries have been reported.

The Mumbai Police control room received a distress call from the tugboat Sonika on Monday night. With four men onboard, the tugboat had run aground on rocks in the waters off Raj Bhavan during the low tide when it had begun to flood. The site, where the incident happened, is in vicinity of the general area where the Shivaji statue is planned to be built.

A team of police officers from Mahim reached the site by 9:00 pm on Monday but could not approach the tugboat because of the rocks and shallow waters. Following which, the Indian Navy was approached for assistance and police also contacted the Joint Operations Center.

At around 11:20 pm, a naval Seaking C helicopter, with divers onboard, was launched from Naval Air Station Shikra. The helicopter was able to rescue all four stranded men and returned to base by 11: 45 pm. They were provided medical check up on arrival by doctor of INS Shikra.