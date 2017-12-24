TTV Dinakaran wins RK Nagar bypoll, ‘leaves’ EPS-OPS faction red-faced

TTV Dinakaran got 89,013 votes in the RK Nagar bypoll (File Photo) TTV Dinakaran got 89,013 votes in the RK Nagar bypoll (File Photo)

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran dealt a massive blow to the E Palaniswamy-Panneerselvam camp as he won the Radhakrishnan Nagar assembly bypoll, left vacant after the death of Jayalalithaa in November, by a thumping margin. The nephew of Sasikala defeated AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes, while DMK’s candidate Marudhu Ganesh was relegated to the third spot. Interestingly, NOTA pipped BJP candidate Karu Nagarajan, as 2,203 voters preferred it to the saffron party’s candidate, who only received 1,236 votes.

Addressing reporters after the win, Dinakaran, who contested on the pressure cooker symbol, said, “It’s a victory for all. This government will not be here for two more months. Two leaves symbol was a victory symbol when it was with amma. But now it’s with villains, how can they win. We are the true AIADMK… people of RK Nagar have elected Amma’s successor.” The anguish in his voice was very evident after the Election Commission awarded the “two-leaves” symbol to the faction headed by EPS-OPS.

ALSO READ: RK Nagar election result LIVE UPDATES

The victory for Dinakaran assumes significance as it came on AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran’s 30th death anniversary and the 54-year-old leader began the day by paying floral tribute at his memorial in Marina Beach. Earlier in the day, Dinakaran sounded a warning to the EPS-OPS camp. “During my recent visits to various parts of Tamil Nadu such as Avinashi (Tirupur) and Arumanai (Kanyakumari), people said the pressure cooker will win. They want a change of this regime,” he said.

The counting for the bypolls, which had seen a record 78 per cent turnout, however, were stopped for a brief while after it was reported that AIADMK members allegedly slapped TTV Dinakaran’s supporters. The incident took place outside Chennai’s Queen Mary’s College, where votes were being counted, as Dinakaran supporters started celebrating.

TTV Dinakaran supporters rejoice after his victory in RK Nagar bypoll on Sunday. (Source: ANI) TTV Dinakaran supporters rejoice after his victory in RK Nagar bypoll on Sunday. (Source: ANI)

The results will undoubtedly leave the OPS-EPS camp red-faced as this was the first election they constested after the demise of Jayalalithaa. The fissures within the party will only widen with Dinakaran’s show of strength in an area where AIADMK couldn’t have afforded to lose. The loss will raise credibility issues about the leadership of Chief Minister E Palaniswamy at a time when the state has seen emergence of actors with mass appeal, like Kamal Hassan and Rajnikanth, in the political arena. Even though the assembly elections is still a good three years away, keeping the flock together will be the major challenge before the EPS-OPS camp even though they are short of majority in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Boosted by the acquittal of its leaders A Raja and Kanhimozhi in the 2G case, the DMK had an outside chance at the best. Even though its working president MK Stalin campaigned hard in the constituency, the Karunanidhi-led party fielded a lesser known candidate, Marudhu Ganesh, a lawyer, and he couldn’t match up to the heavyweights.

The elections for the RK Nagar seat was originally scheduled on April 12 this year. In the run-up to the polls, however, allegations of ‘payoffs to voters’ forced the EC to cancel the elections. The poll body’s decision came after the Income Tax Department alleged the AIADMK faction led by then interim general secretary Sasikala Natarajan had bribed voters with nearly Rs 90 crore to support her nephew and candidate TTV Dinakaran. Later, Dinakaran was arrested on charges of attempts to buy the AIADMK’s two-leaf symbol by bribing Election Commission officials. He was released on bail in June.

This time too controversy did not elude in the run-up to the elections. A day ahead of the RK Nagar bypoll, the Election Commission on Wednesday prevented the telecast of a video, released by an MLA of TTV Dinakaran faction, purportedly showing Jayalalithaa in a hospital.

The 20-second video, distributed to the media by disqualified AIADMK MLA P Vetrivel, a trusted aide of V K Sasikala and a backer of her nephew Dinakaran, purportedly shows Jayalalithaa on a bed listening to an old Tamil melody number. Vetrivel said the video was shot by Sasikala when the former chief minister was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, between September and December 2016.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd