TTV Dinakaran: Will contest R K Nagar bypoll

AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran

Sidelined AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran said he will contest in the R K Nagar bypoll, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Earlier this month, while announcing the dates for the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Election Commission said bye-election to the R K Nagar seat will be held before the end of the year.

A bypoll was necessitated after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The bye-election was suspended earlier this year after allegations of voter bribery surfaced.

On October 15, Dinakaran said he is ready to contest bypoll but said party general secretary V K Sasikala would decide the candidate. “The party General Secretary V K Sasikala will select the candidate and announce the name,” he said.

The unified AIADMK faction is yet to name a candidate for the bypoll. Jayalithaa’s neice Deepa Jayakumar is likely to be the third candidate in the fray.

Dinakaran, at the moment, is engaged in a bitter tussle with the K Palaniswami-led government. Dinakaran had met the then Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and sought removal of Palaniswami as Chief Minister. In August, 19 MLAs supporting him had met Rao and pressed for a similar demand, saying they had lost confidence in him.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd