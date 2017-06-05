TTV Dinakaran meets VK Sasikala in prison in Bengaluru

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran (File Photo) AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran (File Photo)

AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dinakaran, out on bail in a case of alleged bribery, met his party chief and aunt V K Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru on Monday. “Dinakaran today (Monday) met Sasikala at our prison. However, I do not have any information about what transpired between the two leaders,” a Parapanna Agrahara prison official told PTI. A close associate of Dinakaran, however, said the leader discussed the current developments within the party with Sasikala.

After Tamil Nadu ministers said on April 18 that they were dumping the top duo, Dinakaran had said he was stepping aside in deference to their wish. But he recently asserted that he will continue party work, contrary to his earlier stand. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister and senior AIADMK (Amma) leader D Jayakumar said in Chennai on Monday that Dinakaran should stick to his stand of keeping away from party affairs.

Earlier on Monday, Dinakaran had told reporters at Hosur en route to Bengaluru to meet Sasikala that a section of state ministers had revolted against him due to “some fears”, but declined to say what they were. Dinakaran said he will plan his future course of action after meeting Sasikala and will base his actions on her guidance. Senior Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers had revolted against Dinakaran and said he and his “family” — an obvious reference to Sasikala — will be kept out of the party and the government.

The leader was recently released on bail by a Delhi court last week in a case of allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official to wrest the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol. Dinakaran had kicked up a fresh row on his role in the party when he said he would “continue party work” since he had said in April that he was keeping away from party affairs.

