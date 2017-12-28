TTV Dinakaran meets Sasikala in Bengaluru prison

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran after winning the RK Nagar constituency bypoll, in Chennai on Sunday. (file photo/PTI) Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran after winning the RK Nagar constituency bypoll, in Chennai on Sunday. (file photo/PTI)

Fresh from his bye-election win in RK Nagar, rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran Thursday reached Bengaluru’s Prappana Agrahara Central Jail to visit his aunt and Jayalalithaa’s former aide, V K Sasikala.

The purpose of his visit is unknown, but it comes close after the ruling AIADMK sacked at least 9 party functionaries who were allegedly close to Dinakaran. The decision was taken at a high-level party meeting convened to analyse the party’s poor performance in the bypoll. AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan lost to Dinakaran by over 40,000 votes, but managed to secure his election deposit.

After the win, Dinakaran claimed the people of RK Nagar elected the heir to Jayalalithaa’s legacy. He claimed his faction were the “real” AIADMK.

Sasikala was sent to jail for her role in a disproportionate assets case. Before her sentencing, she was elected as AIADMK’s general secretary, a position previously held by Jayalalithaa for close to two decades.

