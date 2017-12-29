TTV Dinakaran takes oath as MLA from R K Nagar

TTV Dinakaran. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) TTV Dinakaran. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, who registered a thumping victory in the recently held R K Nagar bye election, took oath as an MLA on Friday. He take oath of office as an Independent MLA.

Dinakaran defeated his rivals from AIADMK and DMK with a massive margin of over 40,000 votes. The election in the seat was neccessiated after the death of then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Ahead of the swearing-in, Dinakaran on Thursday met his aunt and Jayalalitha’s former aide VK Shashikala at the Bengaluru’s Prappana Agrahara Central Jail. The

While Dinakaran claimed that people of RK Nagar have elected the heir to Jayalalitha’s legacy, DMK formed a committee to inquire about the reasons behind its loss in the bye-election.

Meanwhile, a one-man inquiry commission issued a notice to Dinakaran over the death of J Jayalalithaa seeking information known to him about her hospitalisation and treatment.

Meanwhile, a one-man inquiry commission issued a notice to Dinakaran over the death of J Jayalalithaa seeking information known to him about her hospitalisation and treatment.

In a surprising action, the AIADMK expelled nine party leaders who were close to Dinakaran. Palaniswami accused Dinakaran of bribing voters and urged the Election Commission to probe reports on this.

Dinakaran, who got 89,013 votes, became the first Independent candidate to win a bypoll in the state, claiming 50.32 per cent of the 1,76,890 votes polled. The ruling AIADMK’s veteran leader E Madhusudhanan came second with 48,306 votes, while DMK’s N Maruthu Ganesh got only 24,651 votes to forfeit his deposit.

