TTV Dinakaran bail decision on May 31

A special court in the national capital said it will decide the bail plea of AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran on May 31, along with that of his associate Mallikarjuna in the Election Commission bribery case.

Dinakaran’s lawyer Aman Sethi asked why even after 35 days of arrest, police have not been able to trace the “mythical” EC officer who the accused allegedly tried to bribe. The court extended till June 12 the judicial custody of Dinakaran, Mallikarjuna, alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar and alleged hawala operator Nathu Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App