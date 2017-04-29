TTV Dinakaran and aide’s phones to be checked for ‘deleted data’

T T V Dinakaran. T T V Dinakaran.

Delhi Police on Friday sent seized cellphones of arrested AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran and his alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to a forensic science laboratory to retrieve “deleted data” from these. In the same bribery case against Dinakaran, Delhi Police Thursday night arrested Nathu Singh alias Naresh, a suspected hawala operator, at Delhi airport. He was sent to police custody till April 30 by a special court. The police said Singh was given Rs 1 crore to hand over to Chandrasekhar.

The special court judge Poonam Chaudhry also sent Chandrasekhar to judicial custody till May 12. Police submitted before the court that they had questioned Chandrasekhar and therefore he could be sent to judicial custody. The police alleged the Rs 1 crore was part of the money meant to bribe an Election Commission official as Dinakaran wanted the symbol of the unified AIADMK to be given to the Sasikala faction of the party. Dinakaran was the faction’s bypoll candidate for the R K Nagar.

Dinakaran was arrested on April 25 here, following four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe the unidentified EC official to get the symbol. “Singh was operating in Chandni Chowk and had given money to Chandrasekhar after he received the cash through an operator from Chennai, given by Dinakaran’s associate Mallikarjuna,” a source said. The court had also sent Mallikarjuna, an associate of Dinakaran arrested along with him, to police custody till May 1.

