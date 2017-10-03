Dinakaran, 16 AIADMK leaders booked for sedition

T T V Dinakaran (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) T T V Dinakaran (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Salem Police on Monday booked sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran and 16 party leaders owing allegiance to him for sedition in connection with distribution of pamphlets accusing the Central and state governments in the death of S Anitha, a Dalit teen who committed suicide after she failed to clear the NEET.

At least five AIADMK leaders and functionaries were arrested, including former AIADMK legislator S E Venkatachalam. A senior officer said Dinakaran may also be arrested. The police said the pamphlets, carrying Dinakaran’s photographs, were distributed in Salem on Friday.

The police said the case was registered Monday after a local AIADMK leader from the unified camp led by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami lodged a complaint. Slamming the sedition charge, Dinakaran called Palaniswami a “police minister”.

