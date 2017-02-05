Top news at 9 am, 5th Feb: Trump’s administration challenges order lifting visa ban, Punjab sees highest voting percentage and other news

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Donald Trump administration challenges court order lifting visa ban

Donald Trump administration has filed a notice saying that it would challenge the judge’s order to lift visa ban. The stand-down, a day after a federal judge in Washington state temporarily blocked the ban, marked an extraordinary setback for the White House. Trump in a tweet retaliated and said that he will take action against the “so-called judge”. Read More

Punjab 78%: Voters set records in high-stake battles, rural areas take lead

In a high stakes three-cornered fight in Punjab between SAD-BJP, Congress and AAP, the people of Punjab registered highest ever voting percentage on the election day. The state registered a voting percentage of 78.62 per cent as 19.8 million electorate turned out to cast their votes. Read More

Nagaland violence: Protesters start bandh, want govt out

Agitating groups in Nagaland on Sunday demanded a resignation of Chief Minister T R Zeliang and his cabinet. The protesters warned they would hold a bandh against the government offices and vehicles until their demands are met. They also said that if women has to participate in the elections, they should do it without any reservation or quota. Read More

Ghaziabad Audi accident: Doctor backs another driver theory, police to add cheating charge

After Indian Express reported on Saturday that the man who has claimed he was driving SUV Audi Q7 at the time of the accident that killed four people in Ghaziabad, may have given a false identity, the Ghaziabad police has decided to add charges of cheating and forgery. “We are going to either open a fresh case of cheating under Section 420 of the IPC or add these sections to the existing FIR. All the people involved in the production of Ishaq Ahmed in court will be suspects,” police officials said. Read More

Delhi: 2 injured as speeding car hits pole near Czech Republic Embassy office

A car hit a utility people near Czech Republic Embassy Office in Chanakyapuri’s district of New Delhi, in the wee hours of Sunday. Two people were reportedly injured in the accident. A probe is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

