TTE, who demanded additional fare citing GST, removed from service

A day after a video of a TTE collecting additional fare of Rs 20 per ticket in lieu of GST on Gujarat Queen Express went viral, the railway authority removed him from duty, news agency ANI reported. Taking the matter seriously, the railway authority has ordered an investigation. The video, shot by one of the passengers, showed the TTE asking people on board to pay an additional fare citing the roll-out of the Goods and Services tax on Friday mid-night.

The video which went viral depicted passengers getting into an argument with the TTE of Queen Express as they denied paying the additional fee saying the hike should be levied on tickets booked after July 1 and not on the ones booked before the launch of the new tax scheme. Passengers also insisted that an official circular of the Central government be produced in case there are instructions regarding collection of an additional fare.

The GST was launched by the Government of India to transform the nation’s indirect taxation system. The new tax regime, which is considered the biggest tax reform in India’s history, will be monitored together by both, Centre and the state governments. The new tax overhaul will make India a common market with common tax rates and procedures and remove economic barriers. It aims at simplifying business dealings in India.

