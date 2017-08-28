TTADC to become state council if BJP is voted to power in 2018, says Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram. (File/Photo) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram. (File/Photo)

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram on Monday said the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) would be elevated to the status of a state council if BJP is voted to power in the 2018 assembly poll in the state. “This large crowd here kindles the hope that BJP would be voted to power in the next assembly elections next year. We will upgrade the present tribal council in the state to a state council to provide more power and safeguard economic right of the tribal people in the state”, Oram told a public meeting at Chhailengta.

TTAADC constitutes two third of Tripura’s territory and is home to tribals, who form one third of the state’s population.

He alleged that the tribals in Tripura are backward in terms of education, healthcare and livelihood because the flagship programmes of the union government for their uplift are not being implemented.

“Here sanitation is not good and people also did not get homes under central government schemes. True tribal development is possible if BJP comes to power,” Oram added.

State BJP president Biplab Deb alleged that CPI-M has let loose a reign of terror in the tribal dominated areas of Tripura as they were supporting BJP.

BJP in-charge of Tripura Sunil Deodhar appealed to the tribals to unite under the party’s flag braving threats of ruling CPI-M because BJP would form the government in the state in the next state assembly election.

