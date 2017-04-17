Trying to bribe Election Commission official for poll symbol ‘shocking’: CPI

The CPI on Monday hit out at the AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran after he was booked for allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official to get AIADMK’s poll symbol of two leaves in a by-poll.
Terming the episode as “shocking”, the Left party said it reflected how money power can “debase” the country’s democratic polity and asked the EC to conduct a probe into the matter.
“It is not only shocking, it is shameful that some leaders think that they can buy anything with money. It shows how the money power can debase the democratic polity of the country,” D Raja said without naming any leader or a party.
Raja, a Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, also asked the EC to find out people who are allegedly involved in the “unethical and illegal bargain”.
The crime branch of the Delhi Police on Monday booked Dhinakaran for trying to bribe an Election Commission official to get the AIADMK’s poll symbol of two leaves in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.
