Try if you can to get along, or leave: Shiv Sena to Devendra Fadnavis

CM Devendra Fadnavis with Maharashtra DGP Satish Mathur at the All India Police Wrestling Cluster Championship in Pune on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon) CM Devendra Fadnavis with Maharashtra DGP Satish Mathur at the All India Police Wrestling Cluster Championship in Pune on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday once again criticised the Devendra Fadnavis government, saying the BJP was free to take a call if it did not feel comfortable with its alliance partner.

“Farmers in Maharashtra are committing suicide. Their families are being destroyed. If the chief minister thinks demanding that farmers be given a loan waiver and the government should do more than mere announcements is akin to hammering a nail in development work, then we are of the belief we do need to drive a nail in the head of this government,” said an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana. The editorial said the BJP was free to take a call on their alliance. “We congratulate Devendra Fadnavis and wish him well. It is up to them to take it or leave it,” the edit said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday had said the Sena must realise it cannot play the role of a ruling party and opposition simultaneously, in a rare attack by him on the BJP’s long-time ally, which has been routinely critical of both the state government and the Modi dispensation. “We had a large heart to support your chair for the state to go ahead and have ‘achhe din’ (good days), at least in Maharashtra. But the Sena is not responsible if people think it would have been better for bed bugs to occupy your chair,” it said.

The Sena has been resentful of the BJP’s concerted drive to expand its footprint in Maharashtra, which is reflected in the constant criticisim of the BJP almost every other day through its mouthpiece Saamana. The Sena believes the BJP wants to dominate regional parties and wants them to be subservient to its demands. The Sena, which for decades had played a dominant role in the alliance with the BJP, now feels with the BJP’s fortunes ascending, it is being humiliated and being given a secondary treatment.

The editorial said the Maharashtra government is celebrating three years of its tenure by releasing advertisements worth lakhs in newspapers with the CM giving loud interviews. “Instead of talking about government policies and its future plans, the government is busy criticising and threatening the Sena,” the editorial said.

It said there was no development and the CM was trying to blame the Sena for it. “If the CM was going to town saying Sena was causing impediments in development, then as CM what is he doing? He should not have even stood in proximity to us,” the editorial said.

