Only in Express
  • ‘Truth will never be silenced’, says Rahul Gandhi on killing of Gauri Lankesh

‘Truth will never be silenced’, says Rahul Gandhi on killing of Gauri Lankesh

"The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences and love to her family. The culprits have to be punished," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:September 6, 2017 12:01 am
rahul gandhi, university of california, rahul gandhi us university lecture, congress, rahul gandhi speech, indian express news “The culprits have to be punished,” said Rahul Gandhi on Twitter. (Photo: PTI)
Related News

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing of senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh today, saying the truth will never be silenced. “The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences and love to her family. The culprits have to be punished,” he said on Twitter.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, “Gauri a rationalist silenced by gunshots. Her murder is an attempt to stifle reason, to silence those holding contrarian views. Tragic. Lankesh, who last year lost a defamation case against a BJP MP, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru.

She took more than one bullet and died instantaneously. Lankesh, said to be in her 50s, edited a Kannada tabloid ‘Lankesh Patrike’ besides owning some other publications, and was known for her forthright views against hardline Hindutva politics.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 05: Latest News